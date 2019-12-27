Zacks: Brokerages Expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to Post $0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.88. CyrusOne reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,648.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,530 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 617.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,305,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter.

CONE stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

