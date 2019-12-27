Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce sales of $12.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $12.24 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $11.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $47.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.78 billion to $47.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $49.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.04 billion to $50.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.38. 783,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,024. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

