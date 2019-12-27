Zacks: Brokerages Set $13.50 Target Price for Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Citizens Community Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 40.1% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $13.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citizens Community Bancorp an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $137.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 361,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $645,000. 48.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

