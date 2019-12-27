Zacks: Brokerages Set $33.00 Target Price for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $33.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SpringWorks Therapeutics an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SWTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 403,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.94% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $39.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). As a group, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.