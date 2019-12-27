Zacks: Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.45) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Check Cap an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Dawson James assumed coverage on Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Check Cap stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. Check Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Cap will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

