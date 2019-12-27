Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

EQNR stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after buying an additional 1,363,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 198.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after buying an additional 999,931 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 281.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 928,961 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,700,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 138.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 499,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

