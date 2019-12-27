Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.00. Euronav has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $12.38.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Euronav by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,615,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,365 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Euronav by 332.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 532,473 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Euronav by 1,015.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 496,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 3,562.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 356,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 31.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,089,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

