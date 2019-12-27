Zacks Investment Research Lowers Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 44.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

