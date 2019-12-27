Zacks Investment Research Lowers Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.09 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.92. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 14,300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 58,804 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

