Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

EDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.87.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $128.80.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 149.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 83,534 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,832,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at $890,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 556,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,663,000 after buying an additional 58,460 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

