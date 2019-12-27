Zealium Hits Market Cap of $8,259.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Zealium has a total market cap of $8,259.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

WINk (WIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001075 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,205,511 coins and its circulating supply is 14,205,511 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz.

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

