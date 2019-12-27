Zilla Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $284,125.00 and $3,676.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00182778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.01216689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025969 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119632 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

