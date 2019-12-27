Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $80.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. FBN Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $107.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $872,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 302,049 shares of company stock worth $20,586,493 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

