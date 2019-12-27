ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0009

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $865,609.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

