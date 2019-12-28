-$0.09 EPS Expected for Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $7.00 target price on Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

RNGR traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $6.66. 19,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,574. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 3.38. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

