$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.15. WPX Energy reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

WPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 117,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after buying an additional 7,581,828 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,025,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 239,606 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 456.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 711,859 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPX opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.20.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

