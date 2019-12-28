-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Tellurian posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million.

TELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tellurian in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tellurian by 54.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 599.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 11,423.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

