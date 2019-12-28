-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Covia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Covia reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covia will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Covia.

Get Covia alerts:

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.41 million. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Covia stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Covia has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Covia by 9.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Covia by 105.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Covia by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Covia in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Investure LLC bought a new position in Covia in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covia (CVIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.