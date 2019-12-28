-$0.49 EPS Expected for Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.46). Noble posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Noble.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Noble’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

NE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

In other Noble news, Director Julie H. Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of Noble stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Noble in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Noble by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 36,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Noble by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Noble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Noble stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,379,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,850. The stock has a market cap of $333.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. Noble has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

