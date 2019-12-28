$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.78. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 86,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,543,000 after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 651,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,065.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 416,639 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

