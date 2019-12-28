$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.76. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

