$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 55.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

