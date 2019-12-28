$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post $1.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.82. Polaris Industries reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of PII opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,703,000 after purchasing an additional 189,995 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after buying an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $34,602,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

