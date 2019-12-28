$13.20 Million in Sales Expected for Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report sales of $13.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.35 million and the lowest is $13.04 million. Joint posted sales of $9.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $47.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.62 million to $47.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.42 million, with estimates ranging from $59.64 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Joint had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 6.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bandera Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,364,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 1,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 711,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 159,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 37,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Joint by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 52,879 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. 72,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,419. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $225.55 million, a P/E ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 0.99. Joint has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

