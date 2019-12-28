$197.63 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post $197.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $164.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $729.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $728.17 million to $731.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $847.20 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $961.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.32 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 293,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $5,722,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,640.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,988 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,683. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 791,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.30. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

