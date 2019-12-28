$2.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report earnings of $2.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $3.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $13.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.82. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $118.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 138,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,815,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 66,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.91. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

