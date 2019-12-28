$2.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.87. Becton Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $2.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $12.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.25.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $272.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.06. Becton Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $210.72 and a 12 month high of $275.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,196,388.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,475,937.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,331 shares of company stock worth $6,508,723. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

