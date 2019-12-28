$3.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will post $3.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.71 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $14.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.88 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.66. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $126.06 and a fifty-two week high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

