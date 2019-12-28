3DCoin Price Up 246.8% This Week (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded up 246.8% against the U.S. dollar. 3DCoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and $1,148.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 75,595,502 coins and its circulating supply is 69,305,808 coins. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.