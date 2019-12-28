Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

