Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 10th

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $8.11 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

