Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

