Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Up 21.2% in December

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 28th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 703,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 84,200 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 47.8% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 1,150,200 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 12.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 385,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 42,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 69,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXAS remained flat at $$0.38 during trading hours on Friday. 1,372,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 43.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

