Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Acadia Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 362.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.3%.

Shares of AKR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 427,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,072. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

