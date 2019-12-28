Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Trading Up 21.7%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) shares were up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.69, approximately 9,647,809 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 575% from the average daily volume of 1,428,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACST shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acasti Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $237.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.