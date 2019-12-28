Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.03, approximately 409,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 669,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.34 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $50,650.56. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,380.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,839 shares of company stock worth $219,417. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,854,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 585,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

