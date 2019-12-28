AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading Up 5.3%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.40, approximately 1,158,133 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,450,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACRX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,750 shares in the company, valued at $433,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 132,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

