Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.17. Aduro BioTech shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 2,125,766 shares trading hands.

ADRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 31.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

