Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Down 52.0% in December

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the November 28th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aemetis stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Aemetis worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMTX remained flat at $$0.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,210. Aemetis has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

