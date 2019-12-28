AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.51.

AFLAC stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. AFLAC has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

