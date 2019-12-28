AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 31st

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 105.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

MITT opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $522.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

