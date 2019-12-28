AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Distribute Dec 19 Dividend of $0.16 on January 10th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a dec 19 dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.03 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

