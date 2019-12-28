Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 3568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $53.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter.

About Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.