AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AK Steel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). AK Steel reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). AK Steel had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. AK Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKS. ValuEngine lowered AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AK Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

AKS stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. AK Steel has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176,547 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in AK Steel by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 275,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 127,087 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AK Steel by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AK Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AK Steel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 490,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

