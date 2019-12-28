Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) to post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Akebia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 75.39%.

AKBA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 34,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 118,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 85,513 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKBA stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.52. 870,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.78. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $9.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

