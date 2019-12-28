Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Trading 11.5% Higher

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)’s stock price traded up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.79, 219,642 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 179,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KERN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Akerna in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

About Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.