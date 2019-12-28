Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 176.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $160.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.15 and a 200-day moving average of $152.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $163.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $153.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.