Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Director Richard Norman Zimmer Sells 100,000 Shares

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$264,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$387,031.92.

The firm has a market cap of $267.04 million and a P/E ratio of -79.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.91. Alexco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$2.83.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

