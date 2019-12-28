Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

AQN stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,614. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$13.38 and a 12-month high of C$19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.51.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$496.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.