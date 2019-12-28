Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 90.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

NYSE AQN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 352,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,296. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.41 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC set a $14.30 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

